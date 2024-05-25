Chuadanga hits 40C again as heatwave grips Bangladesh

The last time the country's temperature hit 40 degrees was on May 5

Chuadanga is sizzling again at a scorching 40 degrees Celsius amid the ongoing heatwave across Bangladesh.

The last time the country's temperature hit 40 degrees was on May 5, recording 40.3 degrees Celsius.

As per Friday's Met office bulletin, mild to moderate heat waves were sweeping over all eight divisions.

In Dhaka, the highest temperature was 38.9 degrees Celsius.

The forecast suggests that daytime temperatures will remain unchanged, while nighttime temperatures might rise slightly, causing discomfort due to high humidity levels.

Most of the areas experienced no rain as a depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a severe cyclone.

Noakhali's Maijdee Court received the highest rainfall of 40mm in the 24 hours until 6pm.

Apart from Chattogram’s Sitakunda, Teknaf in Cox's Bazar, and Rangamati, there was no notable rainfall in other areas.

The Met Office predicts that rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty winds may occur in certain regions like Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet.

According to the forecast, widespread rainfall is likely across the country by Sunday.

The heatwave started on Mar 31 this summer and lasted 37 consecutive days through to May 6. A brief spell of rain for several days eased the temperatures before the heatwave returned on May 13 to affect seven districts. It spread all over the country afterwards.

Intermittent rains have brought relief to certain areas from the heatwave, though the Met Office has not provided any updates regarding a heatwave spreading in any areas on Monday.

Under the influence of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, the heatwave returned in different parts of the country from the following day. Similar to Thursday, it continued to sweep across the country on Friday.

Meteorologists consider the 36-38 degrees Celsius threshold as a mild heatwave and 38-40 degrees Celsius as a moderate heatwave. Temperatures beyond 40 degrees Celsius are categorised as severe heatwaves.

On Apr 30, Jashore recorded the highest temperature in the country this season at 43.8 degrees Celsius, which is the third-highest temperature since independence.

The long-term forecast for May predicts the possibility of one to three mild or moderate heatwaves and one to two severe heatwaves.