Bangladesh Election Commission schedules parliamentary polls for Jan 7

Amid street protests by the opposition BNP and its allies, the Election Commission has announced the schedule of the 12th parliamentary polls, with the voting slated for Jan 7, 2024.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal made the announcement in an address to the nation broadcast on TV and radio on Wednesday evening.

The deadline for nomination submission is Nov 30 while the final date to withdraw candidacy is Dec 17. The commission will scrutinise the nomination papers from Dec 1 to Dec 4.