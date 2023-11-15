Bangladesh Election Commission schedules parliamentary polls for Jan 7

Amid street protests by the opposition BNP and its allies, the Election Commission has announced the schedule of the 12th parliamentary polls, with the voting slated for Jan 7, 2024.
Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal made the announcement in an address to the nation broadcast on TV and radio on Wednesday evening.
The deadline for nomination submission is Nov 30 while the final date to withdraw candidacy is Dec 17. The commission will scrutinise the nomination papers from Dec 1 to Dec 4.
The announcement is expected to meet with intensified protests by the BNP. Party leaders said they will not allow any elections in Bangladesh with the Awami League in power.
The opposition party has been enforcing transport blockades marked by arson attacks targeting buses for over two weeks despite arrests of its central and local leaders over violence.
Meanwhile, the ruling party has prepared for celebratory marches to mark the announcement of the schedule. It refuses to step down and hand over power to any unelected administration, which it argues will be a violation of the constitution.
As fears of a violent confrontation surrounding the announcement of the schedule have gripped Bangladesh, police have beefed up security in Dhaka and other parts of the country, especially the EC headquarters.
Both sides have refused calls for talks, including the latest bid by the US which has expressed concerns over the fairness of elections, clashes and violence during protests and polls in Bangladesh.