‘I do not want to come to power by leasing the country,’ says PM Hasina

Sheikh Hasina has alleged that there is a conspiracy to create a Christian country out of parts of Bangladesh and Myanmar, similar to East Timor.

She said that a ‘country of white-skinned people' has also proposed to establish a base in the Bay of Bengal.

However, the prime minister did not specify which country made this proposal.

She made these remarks at the beginning of a meeting of the 14-Party Alliance led by her Awami League party at the Ganabhaban on Thursday night.

The prime minister accused the BNP of conspiring to prevent elections in Bangladesh at all costs. "However, it will be no trouble for me to come to power if I allow anyone to establish an air base here; there is no problem—it's a proposal from a white-skinned country.

"I responded clearly, saying, 'I am the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; we have fought and won victory.

"And I do not want to come to power by leasing out parts of the country or handing it over to someone else; I do not need power. If the people want me in power, I will be; otherwise, I will not.' I said these things because everyone should know."

Hasina, highlighting external conspiracies, said: "My battle is everywhere, inside and out. I've thrown down the gauntlet. The conspiracy still exists. Like East Timor, they will make a part of Bangladesh and Myanmar into a Christian country and establish a base in the Bay of Bengal.”

"The reason is that the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean have been sites of trade since ancient times. Many have their eyes on this area. I won't allow it; that is also a crime of mine."

The head of government said, "Who will be attacked by setting up an air base here? It’s not that there’s a specific country. I know where else they will go.

"We always have to face problems, and there will be more. But I don't pay attention to these things, to be frank. The people of the country are our strength; if the people are alright, we are too."

Regarding the development of Bangladesh, Hasina said, "Our food production is not liked by some, a big country even said 'Why do you need so much food production? We have enough, we could give'.

"I said 'Yes, I'll just sit and wait with that hope!' We have said, as the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu said, we will build the country with our own soil and people. We will ensure food security by producing as much food as we can here. We have done that. Such things are being said."

'FREE TO SPEAK'

On the subject of media freedom, the prime minister said around 34 out of 44 private TV stations are operating.

"Everyone speaks, even in talk shows, criticising all day, and after so much talk, the final word is 'they are not allowed to speak'."

"When everyone talks like this on television, we do not throttle anyone. No one stops them. Whatever they want, they keep saying. Whether it's true or false."

She said, “In Digital Bangladesh, everyone connected through social media is spreading criticism, lies, and slander.”

She pointed out the use of AI-generated slanderous social media posts as a problem of the future.

"We have taken measures to monitor this. Not just us, developed countries are also concerned about this issue. They are trying to find out ways to tackle threats posed by AI.”

‘DOLLAR RESERVE VS FOOD STOCK’

Hasina said inflation has become a headache for many countries, even the US. “Many countries’ reserves are depleting like ours.”

“Because our reserves swelled when people could not use illegal channels to send remittances during the coronavirus pandemic as trade, communication, export and import were closed. When everything resumed, the money had to be spent. It was bound to happen,” she said.

The prime minister downplayed the dwindling reserves, saying that it does not matter if Bangladesh has adequate food stock.

“But it’s good that everyone talks about reserves and GDP now. People would be in comfort if the prices could be cut. We’re producing enough. There’s no lack of food,” she said.

Hasina, however, blamed price-gouging for inflation. “There are many kinds of manipulations. Traders are storing eggs in cold storages for potatoes. It’s happening in Bangladesh although it’s not supposed to happen.”