A High Court bench gives all orders in Bangla on first day of February

A High Court bench has issued all the orders in Bangla on the first day of February in honour of the month of 1952 Language Movement.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah informed the media of the decision on Thursday.

“Today is the start of the month of language. We will issue all the orders and verdicts in Bangla in honour of our mother tongue, Bangla and the martyrs of the Language Movement though it is difficult to do so,” Justice Mustafa Zaman said at the beginning of the court proceedings.

The HC bench began providing orders of writ petitions following the cause list afterwards.