    A High Court bench gives all orders in Bangla on first day of February

    Late Justice ARM Amirul Islam Chowdhury began the tradition by issuing orders in Bangla in the 90s

    Published : 1 Feb 2024, 11:07 AM
    A High Court bench has issued all the orders in Bangla on the first day of February in honour of the month of 1952 Language Movement.

    The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah informed the media of the decision on Thursday.

    “Today is the start of the month of language. We will issue all the orders and verdicts in Bangla in honour of our mother tongue, Bangla and the martyrs of the Language Movement though it is difficult to do so,” Justice Mustafa Zaman said at the beginning of the court proceedings.

    The HC bench began providing orders of writ petitions following the cause list afterwards.

    Thursday is the first day of February 2024.

    On Feb 21, 1952, Salam, Jabbar, Shafiq, Barkat and Rafiq were martyred during their struggle to maintain Bangla as an official language in then East Pakistan. Feb 21 has since been recognised as International Mother Language Day and is celebrated across the world.

    The court tradition of giving judgments and orders in Bangla began with the late Justice ARM Amirul Islam Chowdhury, who kicked off the practice in the 1990s.

