    বাংলা

    Heatwave likely to continue with no sign of rains

    Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 April 2023, 03:56 PM
    Updated : 26 April 2023, 03:56 PM

    Bangladeshis’ wait for an end to an ongoing heatwave is not likely to be over soon as the Met Office sees little chance of rain. 

    A mild heatwave was sweeping over Dhaka, Chattogram and Khulna divisions and the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Patuakhali and Bhola, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. 

    The heatwave might continue, it said in the forecast for Thursday. 

    ​​The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country.

    The Met Office said there are chances of rains with gusts at one or two places over the Rajshahi, Dhaka and Khulna divisions. 

    Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged, and night temperature may rise slightly over the country. 

    The highest temperature was recorded at 38.1 degrees Celsius in Cox’s Bazar. Dhaka’s highest temperature was 37.5 degrees Celsius. 

    Mohan Kumar Das, executive director of the National Oceanographic and Maritime Institute, said Cox’s Bazar recorded the highest temperature because the sky in the country's southeast is mainly clear. 

    He said it would take two to three more days to see if the heat in the coastal region bodes a storm.

    After sporadic rains and gusts, the intense heat eased slightly last week as Bangladesh's highest temperature was recorded at 42 degrees Celsius in the Rajshahi Division on Apr 17, compared with 43 degrees Celsius recorded a day earlier in Ishwardi in the same region, the highest in five decades. 

    It was some of the hottest weather in the country’s history. 

    Chuadanga recorded a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius in 2014. Before that, the highest temperature recorded in the country was 43 degrees Celsius in 1995 and 2002. 

    The highest temperature on record since Bangladesh’s independence was 45.1 degrees in Rajshahi on May 15, 1972.

    RELATED STORIES
    Met Office forecasts storm in 20 districts, cautionary signal for river ports issued
    Met Office forecasts storm in 20 districts
    Rain in different parts of the country on Thursday and Friday brought a little respite from the heat
    Met Office warns heatwave to intensify, temperature may hit 42 degrees Celsius
    Met Office warns heatwave to intensify
    The current mild to moderate heatwave is likely to continue for a week and intensify further, as temperatures rise to 42 degrees Celsius
    Dhaka Metro Rail staffer lies under the shadow of a tree, looking for relief from the scorching sun on Saturday, Apr 8, 2023.
    Temperatures fall, but little relief from heat
    The record-breaking high temperatures of Monday have dropped slightly and rain is forecast for the evening
    Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
    Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
    Though the heat has abated slightly in the capital, other parts of the country are still experiencing scorching weather

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan