Heatwave likely to continue with no sign of rains

Bangladeshis’ wait for an end to an ongoing heatwave is not likely to be over soon as the Met Office sees little chance of rain.

A mild heatwave was sweeping over Dhaka, Chattogram and Khulna divisions and the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Patuakhali and Bhola, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

The heatwave might continue, it said in the forecast for Thursday.

​​The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country.