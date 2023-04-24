‘Happy to return to unrestricted life’: Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban after a decade as president

Abdul Hamid says he is happy and content to return to a “normal, unrestricted life” after ending his second term as the head of state.
The veteran politician who served as the president of Bangladesh for a decade left the Bangabhaban on Monday. Before leaving the presidential palace, Hamid had a candid conversation with journalists.
“I feel relieved. I am very happy. I’ll be returning to an unrestricted life after ten years. You must have heard me say many times that I lived the life of a captive. Now I’ll be free. As an ordinary citizen, I’ll be able to move freely,” he said.
Hamid said it was his biggest joy.
He urged all politicians to love the country and its people and work for their well-being.
“I have no plan to return to politics. The people of Bangladesh have given me immense respect by making me the president for two consecutive terms. Therefore, I can’t return to politics and accept some other positions as it would be tantamount to demeaning them. I’ll never do that,” Hamid said.
He invited the journalists, whom he always seemed quite fond of, to visit him often. “Please do come and visit me and we can have a candid conversation.”
In response to the reporters’ queries, Hamid said his entire political career was dedicated to working for the people and nothing beyond that.
“I hope everyone, irrespective of their political parties or opinions, will do the same. Then the political arena will be a good one,” he said.
Hamid also hoped the new president will perform his constitutional duties well. He said he always enjoyed being a part of parliament.
“I served as the speaker of the parliament and enjoyed that. I felt free while working in parliament. I knew that there would be restrictions here [Bangabhaban], but even then, I was able to complete 10 years. Now I’m retired. Retired is what those who are tired go for,” he said.
A GRAND FAREWELL
Bangabhaban, the official residence of the president, bid farewell to Hamid in a grand manner, honouring him for his service to the nation. He was given a guard of honour at 1:10 pm on Monday.
Hamid and the former first lady were honoured on Bangabhaban’s green lawn. Hamid was seen in an open jeep donned with flowers. The Bangabhaban officials, divided into two groups, lined up on either side of the vehicle with farewell music playing in the background.
The Bangabhaban staff and officers and PGR members showered a farewell procession with flower petals. Bands from the Army, Navy, and Air Force and the Mounted Police took part in Hamid’s farewell.