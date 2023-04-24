‘Happy to return to unrestricted life’: Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban after a decade as president

Abdul Hamid says he is happy and content to return to a “normal, unrestricted life” after ending his second term as the head of state.

The veteran politician who served as the president of Bangladesh for a decade left the Bangabhaban on Monday. Before leaving the presidential palace, Hamid had a candid conversation with journalists.

“I feel relieved. I am very happy. I’ll be returning to an unrestricted life after ten years. You must have heard me say many times that I lived the life of a captive. Now I’ll be free. As an ordinary citizen, I’ll be able to move freely,” he said.

Hamid said it was his biggest joy.

He urged all politicians to love the country and its people and work for their well-being.

“I have no plan to return to politics. The people of Bangladesh have given me immense respect by making me the president for two consecutive terms. Therefore, I can’t return to politics and accept some other positions as it would be tantamount to demeaning them. I’ll never do that,” Hamid said.

He invited the journalists, whom he always seemed quite fond of, to visit him often. “Please do come and visit me and we can have a candid conversation.”