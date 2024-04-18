PM Hasina to visit Thailand to boost cooperation

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going to Thailand on a bilateral visit at the invitation of her counterpart Srettha Thavisin.

The premier will also join the 80th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) during the five-day trip.

The foreign affairs ministry said this will be the first-ever visit at the level of the head of government from Bangladesh to Thailand since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries in 1972. The trip is significant for both countries as it will open new windows of cooperation between the two friendly countries.

According to the schedule, Hasina will leave Dhaka for Bangkok on Apr 24. She will lead a high-level delegation during the trip.

Thai Premier Thavisin will officially welcome Hasina in Bangkok while a red-carpet guard of honour will be accorded to her at the airport. The premiers will hold a bilateral meeting at the state house of Thailand on that day.