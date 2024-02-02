    বাংলা

    Hajj registration deadline extended again as quota remains unfulfilled

    This is the fourth extension after the end of the first deadline on Dec 10

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Feb 2024, 03:46 PM
    Updated : 2 Feb 2024, 03:46 PM

    The government has again extended the deadline for registration to perform Hajj under ‘special consideration’ with the quota for Bangladesh unfulfilled.

    Those planning to perform the pilgrimage must register by submitting Tk 200,500 nonrefundable initial fees within Feb 6, the religious affairs ministry said in a notice on Friday.

    The registration will be finalised after they submit the rest of the cost of Hajj packages by Feb 29. The total cost can also be submitted with the initial fees.

    This is the fourth extension after the end of the first deadline on Dec 10 as only 79,862 people, or around 60 percent of the quota for Bangladesh, have registered so far.

    Saudi Arabia will allow up to 127,198 pilgrims from Bangladesh for the Hajj. The Muslim pilgrimage will begin on Jun 16, with the exact date subject to the appearance of the moon.

    Of the Bangladeshi pilgrims, 10,198 will be able to make the journey through packages offered by the government, while the rest will travel through private agencies.

    Under government arrangement, the general package will cost Tk 578,840 per person and the specialised one Tk 936,320 per person.

    The Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh set the cost at Tk 589,800 for the general package, and Tk 699,300 for the special one.

    The quota was the same for Bangladesh last year, but remained unfulfilled by 6,707.

    Many of the Muslims in Bangladesh who had submitted their names for the pilgrimage last year did not complete the registration as the travel cost was high and there were fewer options.

    The government had offered its package at Tk 683,018 in 2023 while the private agencies had set the rate at Tk 672,618 per person.

    RELATED STORIES
    Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016.
    Lockheed Martin to cut 1% of its jobs
    The reductions will impact positions across all of its business and enterprise operations
    A view of Kuala Lumpur skyline in Malaysia Feb 16, 2017.
    Malaysia to review migrant labour deals to end exploitation
    Since last year, thousands of migrants, mostly from Bangladesh and Nepal, have been left in limbo after arriving in the country
    Tangail-4: A spectacular comeback for Latif Siddique or an unbroken Awami League legacy
    Tangail-4: Latif Siddique's return versus AL's legacy
    Nine candidates are in the race for the Jan 7 election in Kalihati, while voters are focusing on three key contenders
    Bangladesh to hold medical college admission exam on Feb 9
    Medical college admission exam on Feb 9
    The entrance exam for dental colleges will take place on Mar 8

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps