Hajj registration deadline extended again as quota remains unfulfilled

The government has again extended the deadline for registration to perform Hajj under ‘special consideration’ with the quota for Bangladesh unfulfilled.

Those planning to perform the pilgrimage must register by submitting Tk 200,500 nonrefundable initial fees within Feb 6, the religious affairs ministry said in a notice on Friday.

The registration will be finalised after they submit the rest of the cost of Hajj packages by Feb 29. The total cost can also be submitted with the initial fees.

This is the fourth extension after the end of the first deadline on Dec 10 as only 79,862 people, or around 60 percent of the quota for Bangladesh, have registered so far.

Saudi Arabia will allow up to 127,198 pilgrims from Bangladesh for the Hajj. The Muslim pilgrimage will begin on Jun 16, with the exact date subject to the appearance of the moon.