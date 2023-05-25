Three kidnapped friends found dead in Teknaf

Police have found the bodies of three friends who were kidnapped at Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar nearly one month ago.

The three friends, Mohammad Yusuf, ‘Rubel’ and ‘Imran’, came to Teknaf on Apr 28 to meet a woman and her family with a marriage proposal.

They were kidnapped on their way home to Cox’s Bazar by an autorickshaw, police said, citing the families.

The kidnappers demanded Tk 3 million and sent torture videos to the families.