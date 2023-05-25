Three kidnapped friends found dead in Teknaf

Police have found the bodies of three friends who were kidnapped at Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar nearly one month ago.
The three friends, Mohammad Yusuf, ‘Rubel’ and ‘Imran’, came to Teknaf on Apr 28 to meet a woman and her family with a marriage proposal.
They were kidnapped on their way home to Cox’s Bazar by an autorickshaw, police said, citing the families.
The kidnappers demanded Tk 3 million and sent torture videos to the families.
The families informed the law enforcers but the kidnappers could not be caught because they changed location repeatedly in the jungles of Teknaf, said Md Abdugl Halim, chief of Teknaf Police Station.
Police arrested one of the suspects by using information and communication technology, he said.
Following information given by the arrestee, the bodies were found in the jungle on Wednesday, Halim said.
Police and Rapid Action Battalion launched an operation to arrest the rest of the kidnappers, he said.