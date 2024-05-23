Daughter Mumtarin files case in Dhaka over ‘abduction to kill’ MP Anar in Kolkata

Although the body has not been found, police and ministers confirm that the lawmaker from Jhenaidah-4 has been murdered

A case has been filed in Dhaka on charges of ‘abduction with an objective to kill’ Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata, capital of India’s West Bengal state .

His daughter Mumtarin Ferdoush Dorin started the case at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station on Wednesday evening after the law enforcers and ministers confirmed that the ruling Awami League lawmaker was killed in the neighbouring country.

Mumtarin told reporters that she did not name any suspect in the case.

Police recorded the case at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar station because Anar left the MP Hostel in the parliament area, his last known location in Bangladesh, on May 9 before travelling to India.

The Wari Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch will investigate the case under sections 364 and 34 of the Penal Code, said Rubayat Zaman, an additional commissioner of DMP.

The case states that Anar left the flat in building No. 5 of the MPs’ residences, where he and his family lived, on May 9 afternoon for Jhenaidah.

He had a conversation with Mumtarin on May 11 afternoon on a video call, but his words appeared incoherent to the daughter.

She could not reach him via phone despite repeated attempts later.

On May 13, Mumtarin said, her relative “Ujir uncle” received a message on WhatsApp from a phone number Anar used in India.

The message said Anar was travelling to Delhi with a VIP to meet Amit Shah, and there was no need to call the MP.

Mumtarin said more messages arrived later, but those seemed to be sent by the “abductors”.

The family then contacted Anar’s friend Gopal Biswas in Kolkata and Gopal filed a general diary at Barahnagar Police Station over Anar going missing.

As the law enforcers of the two countries started communicating to solve the mystery, the Indian media on Wednesday morning reported that Anar was killed in Kolkata.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal then said Anar was killed in a Kolkata flat in a planned manner, but the body could not be found.

Police in Bangladesh arrested three people in connection with the incident.

Mumtarin said she did not know the arrestees.

“I’ll talk about my suspicion only after knowing the identities of the murderers,” she said.