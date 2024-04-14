Two teens die as motorcycle crashes into tree in Chuadanga

Two teenagers have been killed and another injured after their motorcycle veered out of control and crashed into a tree in Chuadanga’s Alamdanga Upazila.

The accident occurred in the Parlakshmipur area around 6am on Sunday morning, said Sheikh Gani Miah, chief of Alamdanga Police Station.

The dead were identified as Tamim Hossain, 17, and Khalid Hossain, 18, both residents of Enayetpur village in Jhenaidah.

Another teenager, 18-year-old Sajib Hossain from Sinduria village in the Sadar Upazila, was injured in the crash.