    বাংলা

    Two teens die as motorcycle crashes into tree in Chuadanga

    Three youths were taking the vehicle from Alamdanga to Jhenaidah when the accident occurred

    chuadanga-correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 April 2024, 06:40 AM
    Updated : 14 April 2024, 06:40 AM

    Two teenagers have been killed and another injured after their motorcycle veered out of control and crashed into a tree in Chuadanga’s Alamdanga Upazila.

    The accident occurred in the Parlakshmipur area around 6am on Sunday morning, said Sheikh Gani Miah, chief of Alamdanga Police Station.

    The dead were identified as Tamim Hossain, 17, and Khalid Hossain, 18, both residents of Enayetpur village in Jhenaidah.

    Another teenager, 18-year-old Sajib Hossain from Sinduria village in the Sadar Upazila, was injured in the crash.

    The three were headed to Jhenaidah using the Parlakshmipur road when the motorcycle skidded out of control and rammed a tree, OC Gani Miah said.

    “Two of the motorcycle passengers died on the spot. Locals rescued the third and sent him to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital.”

    Morshed Alam, a doctor at the emergency department at Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, said one person injured in the accident had been admitted. He had suffered a critical blow to the head.

    The victim was sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment, he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Truck driver’s body found in lychee orchard in Pabna on Eid morning
    Truck driver’s body found on Eid morning
    The family says Abdur Rouf had gone missing on Wednesday evening
    4 arrested, jeep seized over Bandarban bank robberies
    4 held over Bandarban bank robberies
    The arrestees have been identified as members of the KNF group
    Storms, lightning strikes kill 9 as Bangladesh braces for adverse weather condition
    Storms, lightning strikes kill 9
    Several people were injured, two fishermen went missing and at least 25 cattle heads were killed
    3 to be hanged for killing elderly couple in Chuadanga
    3 to die for killing elderly couple in Chuadanga
    The convicts slaughtered trader Nazir Mia and his wife Farida Khatun at their home in 2022

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor