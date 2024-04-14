Two teens die as motorcycle crashes into tree in Chuadanga

Two teenagers have been killed and another injured after their motorcycle veered out of control and crashed into a tree in Chuadanga’s Alamdanga Upazila.
The accident occurred in the Parlakshmipur area around 6am on Sunday morning, said Sheikh Gani Miah, chief of Alamdanga Police Station.
The dead were identified as Tamim Hossain, 17, and Khalid Hossain, 18, both residents of Enayetpur village in Jhenaidah.
Another teenager, 18-year-old Sajib Hossain from Sinduria village in the Sadar Upazila, was injured in the crash.
The three were headed to Jhenaidah using the Parlakshmipur road when the motorcycle skidded out of control and rammed a tree, OC Gani Miah said.
“Two of the motorcycle passengers died on the spot. Locals rescued the third and sent him to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital.”
Morshed Alam, a doctor at the emergency department at Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, said one person injured in the accident had been admitted. He had suffered a critical blow to the head.
The victim was sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment, he added.