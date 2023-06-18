UP Chairman Babu, key suspect in Jamalpur journalist's murder, is placed in police custody

Mahmudul Alam Babu, a union council chairman with alleged links to the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim in Jamalpur, has been placed in the custody of the police in Jamalpur.

The Rapid Action Batallion on Sunday handed Babu over to law enforcers at Bakshiganj Police Station a day after his arrest, according to Sohel Rana, the station's chief.

He will be taken to the district court in the afternoon, along with three other suspects, he said.