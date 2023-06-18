UP Chairman Babu, key suspect in Jamalpur journalist's murder, is placed in police custody

Mahmudul Alam Babu, a union council chairman with alleged links to the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim in Jamalpur, has been placed in the custody of the police in Jamalpur.
The Rapid Action Batallion on Sunday handed Babu over to law enforcers at Bakshiganj Police Station a day after his arrest, according to Sohel Rana, the station's chief.
He will be taken to the district court in the afternoon, along with three other suspects, he said.
Babu was arrested in Panchagarh’s Debidwar. He was reportedly hiding in a relative's house and looking for an escape route to India.
The other arrestees are Moniruzzaman Monir, 35, Zakirul Islam, 31 and Rezaul Karim, 26.
At least 13 suspects have been arrested in the murder case so far, including nine by Jamalpur police. They have been taken by law enforcement for questioning.
Nadim was a local correspondent for Bangla News 24 and Ekattor TV. He came under attack allegedly over reports against the public representative on Wednesday. He passed away in hospital care the next day, with doctors citing a head injury as the cause of death.
Nadim’s family said the 45-year-old journalist began receiving threats following his report against Mahmudul. The chairman started a case against Nadim and several others under the Digital Security Act, but the court scrapped it.
Nadim's wife, Monira Begum, filed the case with Bakshiganj Police Station on Saturday, the day Babu was arrested. He was named as the key suspect in the case.
Babu was also the general secretary of Sadhurpara Union Awami League. He was expelled from the organistion following allegations of his involvement in the murder of Nadim.