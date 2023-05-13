Great danger signal 10 for Cox’s Bazar as Cyclone Mocha nears

Bangladesh raised the cyclone warning signal to 10 for Cox's Bazar, as Cyclone Mocha is hurtling towards the coast.
State Minister for Disaster Management Enamur Rahman shared the decision with the media in Dhaka on Saturday. The Met Office later updated the special bulletin on its website.
The government left the great danger signal unchanged at 8 for Chattogram.
Cyclone Mocha was 745 kilometres south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar on Saturday. It is set to intensify further and make landfall at Cox’s Bazar and North Myanmar coasts between 6 am to 6 pm on Sunday.
The maximum sustained wind speed within 74 km of the cyclone centre is about 160 kph, rising to 175 kph in gusts and squalls. The sea will be very rough near the cyclone centre.
Landslides may occur due to heavy rains in Chattogram, Sylhet and Barishal divisions as the effect of the cyclone storm. The effects will be felt by Saturday night, the Met Office said in its weather bulletin.
Chattogram, Sylhet and Barishal divisions are likely to experience rainfalls of as much as 89 mm due to the effects of the storm.