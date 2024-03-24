Bangladesh opens sale of advance train tickets for Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

The sale of advance train tickets for travel during the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday season is underway.

This time, too, tickets can only be booked through online platforms, namely the Bangladesh Railway website, the Rail Sheba app and Shohoz.com.

Ticket sales for various routes in the western region kicked off at 8am on Sunday. Bookings for trips along the eastern routes will be available from 2pm.

Bangladesh Railway has tailored this year's journey schedule on the presumption that Eid will be celebrated on Apr 11.

Consequently, tickets for train journeys on Apr 3 went on sale on Sunday. The sales will continue until Mar 30 when tickets for Apr 9 will be available.