Jagannath University student Mim seeks help from president over sexual harassment case

A student of Jagannath University has written to the university’s chancellor, President Mohammed Shahabuddin, accusing two teachers of sexual harassment and unfair assessment of an examination.

Kazi Farjana Mim, a student of the university’s film and television department, submitted her written application at the Bangabhaban on Tuesday, seeking ‘exemplary justice for bullying and sexual harassment’ over the incident.

Although no official announcements have been made from the Bangabhaban in this regard, Mim took a photograph standing in front of the president’s official residence, holding a ‘received copy’ of her application.

The official seal and signature of the deputy commissioner of Bangabhaban’s Security Department were also visible on the photograph.