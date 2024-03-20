Jagannath University student Mim seeks help from president over sexual harassment case

A student of Jagannath University has written to the university’s chancellor, President Mohammed Shahabuddin, accusing two teachers of sexual harassment and unfair assessment of an examination.
Kazi Farjana Mim, a student of the university’s film and television department, submitted her written application at the Bangabhaban on Tuesday, seeking ‘exemplary justice for bullying and sexual harassment’ over the incident.
Although no official announcements have been made from the Bangabhaban in this regard, Mim took a photograph standing in front of the president’s official residence, holding a ‘received copy’ of her application.
The official seal and signature of the deputy commissioner of Bangabhaban’s Security Department were also visible on the photograph.
While speaking on the issue, the additional deputy commissioner of Bangabhaban’s Security Department, Sachin Bhowmik, told that the application had been sent to the concerned parties following due process.
According to the application, Mim petitioned the vice-chancellor of the university, seeking justice over a case of sexual harassment in December 2021. However, no action was taken following the incident, and she alleges the accused teachers deliberately failed her in multiple subjects of her honours exam.
The application also read that she was mentally tortured by the teachers, who also threatened to expel her and fail her in her exams.
“I received death threats from my harassers and was on the verge of committing suicide. This is why I have disclosed the matter to the media,” said Mim.
Mim also made a plea to the president to take exemplary measures to punish the teachers for sexually harassing her and forming a special committee to review the issue of her examinations.
According to University Registrar Prof Ainul Islam, no copy of the written application was sent to the university in this regard.
“After she left the hall, there was no trace of her. We made several attempts to contact her but did not receive any response. When I called her, her phone was switched off. And even when the call went through, she did not receive it,” he added.
Mim’s application comes amid controversy surrounding the death of a Jagannath University student, Fairuz Abontika, who committed suicide after accusing a classmate of sexually harassing her.
Abontika also blamed the university’s assistant proctor for threatening to expel her.