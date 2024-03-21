JnU student Mim points finger at department chair for ‘injustice’ over her sexual harassment

“This campus is like my home but I am not safe here. That’s why I have reduced my visits to the campus,” Mim said.

Mim alleged that Prof Halim still roams around the campus with the accused teacher, contrasting it with DB Additional Commissioner Mohammad Harun Or Rashid’s assurance that nobody will threaten her again.

“I am visiting the campus today as the DB chief asked me to let him know if anyone intimidates me in any way. I am not getting any threats but I want a fair investigation into my allegations. I will also take part in the movement seeking justice over Abontika’s death.”

Mim brought allegations of sexual harassment against a course teacher amid controversy surrounding the death of Fairuz Abontika, a student of the university’s Law Department who died by suicide after accusing a classmate of sexually harassing her.

Abontika also blamed the university’s assistant proctor for threatening to expel her.

According to Mim’s complaint, one of her course teachers, lecturer Abu Shahed Emon, called her to his room citing academic reasons and sexually harassed her. Prof Halim, the chairman of the department, failed her in an honours examination after she took the issue to the concerned authorities to get justice.

Claiming Mim’s allegations as "baseless", Emon had previously said that she was trying to seek media attention using sympathy over Abontika’s death.

Denying Mim’s allegation of failing her in the exam, Prof Halim said, “Mim didn’t attend classes at all. Whereas a student cannot appear for an exam without 60 percent class attendance, Mim gave the exam. If she is not present in the class, there is no chance to give her marks."

The university syndicate has since temporarily suspended Emon and Halim over the incident.