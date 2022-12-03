    বাংলা

    Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship Group formed in Canada to strengthen ties

    Canadian senators, members of House of Commons form the group to strengthen and expand ties

    Published : 2 Dec 2022, 07:48 PM
    Updated : 2 Dec 2022, 07:48 PM

    Members of the Canadian Senate and House of Commons have formed a group to strengthen and expand ties with Bangladesh.

    Brad Redekopp, member of the House of Commons, will chair the group of 10.

    The group includes members of the House of Commons Chandra Arya, Salma Zahid, Ken Hardie, Luc Desilets and senators Salma Ataullahjan and Mobina Jaffer.

    Khalilur Rahman, the Bangladesh high commissioner in Ottawa, hopes the group will promote, strengthen, deepen and expand the “existing friendly relations between the two long standing friendly countries and development partners”.

    Congratulating the members of the group by announcing the news on the high commission’s Facebook page on Thursday, Khalilur said, “I am so excited and I congratulate the Friendship Group most warmly and look forward to working closely with the Group as well as its every Hon’ble Member to further the bilateral relations between the two countries.”

