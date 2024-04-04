Levi Strauss raises profit forecast on cost saving initiatives, fewer discounts

The apparel retailer recorded a restructuring charge of $116 million in the first quarter.

However, Chief Financial Officer Harmit Singh said the jeans maker was "feeling good" about a more "stable" US consumer in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.

Sales of Levi's clothing directly to consumers on its website and at its network of company-owned stores rose 8% on a constant-currency basis, which follows a 10% increase in the prior quarter.

CEO Michelle Gass said "new product" was driving growth in its direct-to-consumer business, especially in women's styles, which Levi's plans to expand with new tops, corsets and denim skirts.

Its adjusted profit was 26 cents per share in the first quarter ended Feb. 25, above expectations of 21 cents.

"The company's earnings blowout and raised forecast shows the iconic brand is hitting its stride with consumers," said Michael Ashley Schulman, chief investment officer at Running Point Capital Advisors.

Yet, Levi's sales through its wholesale channels - which include department stores such as Macy's and other retailers such as Walmart - fell by 19% on a constant-currency basis, a steeper decline than a 3% drop in the fourth quarter.

With shoppers spending less on clothing amid sticky inflation, many chains that carry Levi's jeans have reduced their orders to keep inventories lean.