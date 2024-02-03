Autorickshaw driver crushed to death by truck in Tangail

An autorickshaw driver has been killed after a dump truck crashed head-on into his three-wheeler in Tangail's Ghatail Upazila.

Two passengers on the autorickshaw were also injured in the incident that occurred on the Tangail-Mymensingh highway around 8 am on Saturday, according to Abu Salam Mia, chief of Ghatail Police Station.

The dead autorickshaw driver was identified as 60-year-old Titu Khan.

Passengers Saiful Islam, 65, and Noorjahan, 75, were injured in the incident. Saiful has been admitted to Kalihati Upazila Health Complex, while Noorjahan is undergoing treatment at Tangail's Sheikh Hasina Medical College Hospital.