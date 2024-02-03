    বাংলা

    Autorickshaw driver crushed to death by truck in Tangail

    Two others are hospitalised after a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a dump truck in Ghatail Upazila

    Tangail Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Feb 2024, 06:44 AM
    Updated : 3 Feb 2024, 06:44 AM

    An autorickshaw driver has been killed after a dump truck crashed head-on into his three-wheeler in Tangail's Ghatail Upazila.

    Two passengers on the autorickshaw were also injured in the incident that occurred on the Tangail-Mymensingh highway around 8 am on Saturday, according to Abu Salam Mia, chief of Ghatail Police Station.

    The dead autorickshaw driver was identified as 60-year-old Titu Khan.

    Passengers Saiful Islam, 65, and Noorjahan, 75, were injured in the incident. Saiful has been admitted to Kalihati Upazila Health Complex, while Noorjahan is undergoing treatment at Tangail's Sheikh Hasina Medical College Hospital.

    Saiful and Noorjahan were headed to Natshala village on the autorickshaw for a family gathering following the death of a relative. Their autorickshaw was struck by a dump truck laden with brick kiln soil at the highway's Salenka intersection, Abu Salam said citing witnesses.

    Titu was crushed under the wheels of the truck following the collision, and died on the spot.

    Locals managed to stop the truck but its driver escaped, according to the police.

    Police will hand Titu's body over to his family once all legal formalities are complete, said Abu Salam.

