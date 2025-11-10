Crude bomb detonated in Agargaon near Betar Bhaban

A crude bomb has exploded outside state-run radio Bangladesh Betar headquarters in Dhaka’s Agargaon.

The explosion occurred around 6:30pm on Monday, according to Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police chief Imaul Haque.

“Someone threw a cocktail bomb at the main gate, which detonated. No one was injured,” he said.

Police are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.

At least five bomb attacks have been reported since early morning amid the banned Awami League protest plan.

At 3:45am, two people threw a bomb outside the Grameen Bank head office in Mirpur and fled.

Later at 7:10am, another cocktail bomb exploded in front of “Prabatana”, a food business owned by Farida Akhter, advisor to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, in Mohammadpur.

Additional incidents include cocktail bombs at Midas Centre near Rapa Plaza at Dhanmondi-27, and in front of Ibn Sina Hospital, Dhanmondi-9/A, at 7:00am.

At least three buses have been set on fire throughout the day.

One bus belonging to a private university was torched around 7:30pm on the road outside Labaid Hospital in Dhanmondi.

Earlier, at 5:40am a Victor Paribahan bus was set ablaze in Shahjadpur, and around 6:15pm another bus near BRAC University in Merul Badda was torched, according to the Fire Service.

Police said intelligence operations led to the arrest of 34 more Awami League activists over the planning, funding, and participation in flash rallies.

Among those, one suspected member of the Bangladesh Chhatra League was arrested in connection with the bomb attacks, according to the Chief Advisor’s Office.