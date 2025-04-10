Bangladesh urges Saudi Arabia to expand labour recruitment amid passport crisis

Nearly 69,000 Bangladeshi nationals are currently residing in Saudi without valid passports

Home Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has urged outgoing Saudi Ambassador Isa bin Yousuf bin Isa Al Duhailan to recruit more workers from Bangladesh while promising to cooperate with expats living in Saudi Arabia without a valid passport.

Jahangir appealed to Al Duhailan to facilitate the recruitment of additional Bangladeshi workers during a courtesy meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday.

According to a media statement from the ministry, Bangladesh hopes to increase the number of its nationals employed in Saudi Arabia from 3.2 million to 4 million.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the most important partners in Bangladesh’s development,” Jahangir said, noting that more Bangladeshis are employed there than in any other single country.

The ambassador reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

He highlighted the countries' collaboration in areas including trade, investment, tourism and culture.

“Saudi Arabia has always stood by Bangladesh and will continue to do so,” he said.

Al Duhailan pointed out that during the COVID-19 pandemic, when flights between Saudi Arabia and several nations—including the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan—were suspended, air connectivity with Bangladesh remained intact.

The meeting also addressed the status of approximately 69,000 undocumented Bangladeshi nationals residing in Saudi Arabia without valid passports.

The ambassador reiterated his government's position that legal documentation is essential for living and working in the country.

Saudi authorities have been requesting the Bangladesh government to issue or renew passports for 69,000 individuals in several government discussions.

In response, Jahangir confirmed that a bilateral protocol had been signed to address the matter and assured that the Bangladeshi government would extend full cooperation to resolve the situation.