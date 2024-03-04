DSCC closes Jigatola’s Keari Crescent Tower for building code breach

The Dhaka South City Corporation has closed the Keari Crescent Tower in Dhaka’s Jigatola for illegally allowing restaurants to operate in space allocated for commercial offices.

DSCC Executive Magistrate Md Jahangir Alam conducted the raid on the building at 2:30pm on Monday.

The building was approved to house commercial offices but was largely taken up by restaurants, Alam said.

The building’s fire escape path was also blocked.