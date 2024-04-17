Bangladesh grapples with surging illnesses amid intense heat, doctors advise caution

Amid the intense heat wave affecting the nation, people are falling ill with symptoms like colds, fevers, and stomach aches. There is also a higher risk of heat stroke. Doctors advise taking extra precautions to stay healthy during the summer.
Bangladesh is experiencing mild to moderate heat waves across the country that have stretched on for over a week.
On Tuesday, the temperature hit a nationwide high of 40.6 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga, while Dhaka experienced a high of 38.4 degrees Celsius.
A brief shower and gusty winds brought some relief to Dhaka residents on Tuesday amid a heat wave that will continue for a few more days, according to the Met Office.
Abdul Wadud, a resident of Dhaka's Moghbazar, brought his seven-year-old son Ahnaf to the outdoor department of Bangladesh Shishu Hospital on Tuesday due to his persistent fever.
Ahnaf has been feeling extremely tired and experiencing severe body aches, making it difficult for him to eat.
Wadud was concerned, saying that his son had never experienced such a high fever before.
On Tuesday, Prof Md Jahangir Alam, the hospital director, informed bdnews24.com that there has been a surge in children seeking medical assistance recently because of the heat.
Their symptoms include cold, fever, cough, shortness of breath, and convulsions.
There has also been an increase in cases of typhoid, hepatitis, and jaundice during this hot weather.
Dr Alam advised parents to keep children indoors during the heat wave to prevent dehydration from excessive sweating.
He also suggested giving children hot meals and avoiding food and water from outside sources.
Patients with diarrhoea are visiting the cholera hospital at the International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh in Dhaka's Mohakhali amid the hot weather.
However, according to icddr,b, the number of patients admitted with the disease is not unusual.
Sajjad Hossain, a one-and-a-half-year old from Mirhajir Bagh in Jatrabari, was brought to the hospital by his parents.
Sajjad's mother, Nasima Sultana, told bdnews24.com that he has been suffering from diarrhoea since Monday afternoon.
There was a slight improvement that night, but the symptoms worsened in the morning.
“That's why I brought him here. I take good care of my son, but I believe the heat may have caused his diarrhoea."
Another child, three-year-old Rifat from Araihazar in Narayanganj, was also taken to the cholera hospital because he had been experiencing diarrhoea since Sunday.
Rifat's father, Md Qayyum, said, "I was giving him saline at home, but his condition worsened, so I brought him here. Now his condition has improved slightly, and the doctor has discharged him."
According to icddr,b, the number of admissions from Apr 7 to Apr 15 are as follows:
Apr 7 - 461 people, Apr 8 - 469 people, Apr 9 - 414 people, Apr 10 - 429 people, Apr 11 - 449 people, Apr 12 - 595 people, Apr 13 - 525 people, Apr 14 - 434 people, Apr 15 - 491 people.
As of 2pm on Tuesday, 261 patients have been admitted to ICDDRB.
Dr Baharul Alam, head of hospitals at icddr,b, said that if more than 700 patients are admitted daily, they consider the situation to have worsened.
However, that situation has not come to pass at the start of this summer.
He mentioned that the diarrhoea situation is currently normal this year.
Last February, more than 700 patients were admitted due to rotavirus, but the patient count remained the same after the onset of summer.
Dr Alam emphasised the importance of general hygiene to prevent diarrhoea in the heat.
He advised washing hands thoroughly with soap before eating and after using the toilet, especially for those who handle children.
Since reliable water sources are lacking in Dhaka, he recommended boiling water before consumption.
He also mentioned that people with diarrhoea or loose stool should keep oral rehydration solution (ORS) at home and avoid rushing to the hospital on the first day of symptoms.
HEAT STROKE PREVENTION TIPS
icddr,b warns that during extreme heat, those at risk of heat stroke include children, the elderly, people with disabilities, labourers like rickshaw pullers, farmers, and construction workers, as well as individuals who are overweight or have health issues like heart disease and high blood pressure.
icddr,b recommends several measures to prevent heat stroke:
- Stay indoors and avoid going out during the day when possible.
- Use umbrellas, hats, caps, or light clothing to cover the head when outdoors.
- Wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothes.
- Drink plenty of clean water.
- Eat easily digestible foods and avoid consuming stale or open foods.
- Avoid continuous physical activity during the day.
- Take multiple showers or splash water on oneself to cool down.
- Monitor the colour of urine; if it's dark yellow, increase water intake.
- Ensure that the home environment is not overly hot or humid.
- If feeling very unwell, seek medical advice promptly.
[Writing in English by Arshi Fatiha Quazi]