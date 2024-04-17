Bangladesh grapples with surging illnesses amid intense heat, doctors advise caution

Amid the intense heat wave affecting the nation, people are falling ill with symptoms like colds, fevers, and stomach aches. There is also a higher risk of heat stroke. Doctors advise taking extra precautions to stay healthy during the summer.

Bangladesh is experiencing mild to moderate heat waves across the country that have stretched on for over a week.

On Tuesday, the temperature hit a nationwide high of 40.6 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga, while Dhaka experienced a high of 38.4 degrees Celsius.

A brief shower and gusty winds brought some relief to Dhaka residents on Tuesday amid a heat wave that will continue for a few more days, according to the Met Office.

Abdul Wadud, a resident of Dhaka's Moghbazar, brought his seven-year-old son Ahnaf to the outdoor department of Bangladesh Shishu Hospital on Tuesday due to his persistent fever.