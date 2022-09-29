Court jails Bangabandhu murder convict’s son-in-law for 7 years for supporting the killers

A tribunal has sentenced Fuad Zaman, son-in-law of Bangabandhu murder convict Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, to seven years in jail for belittling the Father of the Nation by supporting his killers.

Cyber Tribunal judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain on Thursday also fined Fuad Tk 5,000 in the case under the ICT Act on Thursday, state counsel Nazrul Islam Shamim said. Fuad will have to serve one more month in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

The convict, a school teacher and husband of Shahriar Rashid’s daughter Shehnaz Rashid Khan, was sent to jail after the verdict.