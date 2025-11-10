Crude bomb blasts in Dhaka mark day of Awami League ban

On the day of the Awami League's district-by-district protest programme, crude bombs have been detonated in several locations in Dhaka, including in front of Grameen Bank’s head offices in Mirpur.

Police said cocktail bomb attacks had been carried out at four spots in the capital from early on Monday morning to noon. However, no casualties were reported in these attacks.

In addition, passenger buses were set on fire and burnt at two locations in Dhaka.

The first attack of the day took place in front of the head office of Grameen Bank in Mirpur. The incident occurred around 3:45am on Monday, according to Sajjad Roman, chief of Mirpur Model Police Station.

“We looked at the CCTV footage and saw two people come up to Grameen Bank on a motorcycle, throw a cocktail explosive and drive away,” he said. “No one was injured in the incident.”

“We have their photos. We are working to identify them.”

The police official said that no one was injured in the incident.

A cocktail bomb blast then occurred in front of and within the premises of Shashya Prabartana, a retail business owned by Farida Akhtar, advisor to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, on Sir Syed Road in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur around 7:10am.

Mohammadpur Police Station OC Kazi Rafiq Ahmed told bdnews24.com, "One of the cocktail bombs exploded inside 'Probartana' and the other outside. We have information that two riders on a motorcycle threw the cocktails."

Police have collected closed-circuit camera video from the scene and are investigating, said Rafiq.

In addition, cocktail bombs were also detonated in front of the Midas Center near Rapa Plaza at Dhanmondi Road No. 27 and in front of Ibn Sina Hospital at Dhanmondi 9/A around 7 am, said Dhanmondi Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Abdul Alim.

The police official said there were no casualties in this attack either.

The Fire Service says that a Victor Paribahan bus was set on fire around 5:40am in Shahjadpur and an Akash Paribahan bus was torched near BRAC University in Merul Badda around 6:15am.

Once the incidents were reported, the Fire Service went to the scene and brought the fires under control, said Rozina Akhtar, duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters control room.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police says it has arrested an additional 34 Awami League leaders and activists in multiple raids by the Detective Branch (DB) on charges of planning, financing and participating in the party’s flash processions.