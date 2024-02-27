Hasina sets out goal of building a 'smart' police force

Sheikh Hasina has underscored her administration's commitment to developing a 'smart' police force in line with the 'Smart Bangladesh' vision.
The prime minister outlined her goal of transforming Bangladesh's primary law enforcement agency into a skilled, professional, modern and world-class force during the opening ceremony of this year's Police Week on Tuesday.
"The Awami League's latest election manifesto included a plan to build a smart police force and we'll take all necessary steps," she said.
Urging law enforcers to dutifully play their part in the development of Bangladesh, Hasina said that her administration was striving to realise Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's dream of a developed, prosperous and 'golden' Bangladesh by 2041.
Earlier, the prime minister attended a colourful parade featuring various contingents and flag bearers of the Bangladesh Police at the Rajarbagh Police Lines.
The head of government emphasised the substantial contributions of the 'people-friendly' police force to the country's journey towards prosperity.
The public's faith in law enforcement and the public is founded on the professionalism, honesty, determination, skills, objectivity, sacrifice, bravery, patriotism, and human values that have been consistently demonstrated by the police, according to Hasina.
Highlighting individual acts of heroism, Hasina recalled ASI Siddiqur Rahman's ultimate sacrifice during the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family in 1975.
She also paid tribute to the courageous police members who lost their lives fighting against communal forces, militancy, and violence.
The prime minister highlighted the iniatiatives taken by her government to bolster and modernise the police force, including the establishment of forensic labs, automatic fingerprint identification system, and chemical labs.
These facilities are currently operational in the divisional cities, and there are plans to expand these services nationwide, she said.