Hasina sets out goal of building a 'smart' police force

Sheikh Hasina has underscored her administration's commitment to developing a 'smart' police force in line with the 'Smart Bangladesh' vision.

The prime minister outlined her goal of transforming Bangladesh's primary law enforcement agency into a skilled, professional, modern and world-class force during the opening ceremony of this year's Police Week on Tuesday.

"The Awami League's latest election manifesto included a plan to build a smart police force and we'll take all necessary steps," she said.

Urging law enforcers to dutifully play their part in the development of Bangladesh, Hasina said that her administration was striving to realise Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's dream of a developed, prosperous and 'golden' Bangladesh by 2041.