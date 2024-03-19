Narsingdi gas supply reconnected 13 hours after leak in supply line

Gas supply to Narsingdi has been restored 13 hours after the main Titas gas transmission line was damaged.
The gas supply to residential and commercial buildings in Narsingdi town, the Sadar Upazila, and the Madhabdi Municipality returned to normal around 1:15pm on Tuesday.
The supply to the area was cut off around 12:15am, causing difficulties for residents and commercial customers.
The Titas Gas authorities said that an accident during drain construction work in the Rainadi Moholla area in the Madhabdi Municipality next to the Dhaka-Sylhet highway led to the outage. The 12-inch main transmission line was punctured due to an accidental impact of an excavator.
In response, gas supply to the surrounding areas was shut off around 12:15pm.
Renovation work on the line started on an urgent basis and the supply returned to normal around 1:15pm, said Md Maksudur Rahman, Narsingdi regional branch manager for Titas Gas.