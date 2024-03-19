    বাংলা

    Narsingdi gas supply reconnected 13 hours after leak in supply line

    The main gas supply line to Narsingdi was damaged during construction work on a drain, according to Titas Gas authorities

    Narsingdi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 March 2024, 10:26 AM
    Updated : 19 March 2024, 10:26 AM

    Gas supply to Narsingdi has been restored 13 hours after the main Titas gas transmission line was damaged.

    The gas supply to residential and commercial buildings in Narsingdi town, the Sadar Upazila, and the Madhabdi Municipality returned to normal around 1:15pm on Tuesday.

    The supply to the area was cut off around 12:15am, causing difficulties for residents and commercial customers.

    The Titas Gas authorities said that an accident during drain construction work in the Rainadi Moholla area in the Madhabdi Municipality next to the Dhaka-Sylhet highway led to the outage. The 12-inch main transmission line was punctured due to an accidental impact of an excavator.

    In response, gas supply to the surrounding areas was shut off around 12:15pm.

    Renovation work on the line started on an urgent basis and the supply returned to normal around 1:15pm, said Md Maksudur Rahman, Narsingdi regional branch manager for Titas Gas.

    RELATED STORIES
    Burnt by ex-husband in Narsingdi, physician Lata Akhter dies in Dhaka
    Physician burnt by ex-husband dies
    Lata suffered burns on 90 percent of her body’s surface as her husband poured petrol on her and also set himself on fire
    Two transport workers die after bus collides head-on with covered van in Narsingdi
    Two transport workers die in Narsingdi crash
    Six others suffered injuries in the bus-covered van collision in Palash Upazila
    Fire breaks out at Demra yarn factory
    Fire burns Demra yarn factory
    Two firefighting units doused the fire in half an hour, an official says
    Dhaka expressway crane collapses onto railway, halting train operations for an hour
    Crane collapse halts train operations for an hour
    The incident occurred on a section of the railway between Karwan Bazar and Moghbazar, but no one was injured

    Opinion

    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp