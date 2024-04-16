Bangladeshi woman couldn't buy family Eid gift. She died by suicide

Police have recovered the body of a 65-year-old woman, who the family say died by suicide from depression after failing to buy Eid-ul-Fitr gifts for her daughter and daughter-in-law.
The incident occurred at Chhagoldangi village in Baliadangi Upazila of Thakurgaon on Tuesday morning.
Citing the family, Baliadangi Police Station chief Firoz Kabir said the woman, Jahanara Begum, was depressed after failing to buy the gifts because of poverty.
She had a fight with her husband Bazir Uddin over the matter on Monday night.
Later in the wee hours of Tuesday, Jahanara hanged herself, Firoz said.
“Mother could not buy new clothes to my sister, her husband and the grandchildren during the Eid due to a lack of money. She regretted it several times,” according to Jahanara’s elder son Jahangir Alam.
“On Sunday, she told her daughter that she would end her life. She has done it today [Tuesday].”
An unnatural death case has been registered at the police station following the incident, Firoz said.
Jahanara's body was handed over to the family without an autopsy as they did not file any complaint.