Bangladeshi woman couldn't buy family Eid gift. She died by suicide

Citing the family, Baliadangi Police Station chief Firoz Kabir said the woman, Jahanara Begum, was depressed after failing to buy the gifts because of poverty.

She had a fight with her husband Bazir Uddin over the matter on Monday night.

Later in the wee hours of Tuesday, Jahanara hanged herself, Firoz said.

“Mother could not buy new clothes to my sister, her husband and the grandchildren during the Eid due to a lack of money. She regretted it several times,” according to Jahanara’s elder son Jahangir Alam.