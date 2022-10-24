    বাংলা

    Cyclone Sitrang starts crossing Bangladesh coast with 90 km/h wind speed

    Central regions as far as Dhaka experience incessant rains

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 Oct 2022, 01:59 PM
    Updated : 24 Oct 2022, 01:59 PM

    Cyclone Sitrang has started crossing the coast of Bangladesh between Barishal and Chattogram with a devastating wind speed of up to 90 km per hour, taking aim at millions on its path into the country.

    Bangladesh Meteorological Department asked Mongla and Payra seaports to keep danger signal No. 7 hoisted on Monday evening. The warning was raised to No. 7 for Chattogram port, while it remained unchanged for Cox’s Bazar at No. 6.

    Meteorologist Monwar Hossain said the coastal districts will experience storm tides and heavy rain as the storm started crossing the coast in the evening.

    He described Sitrang as a “moderate” storm with a wind speed of 62-88 km/h.

    The eye of the cyclone was situated 170 to 240 kilometres southwest of the ports at 6 pm, the Met Office said in a special bulletin.

    With a diameter of 400-500 km, the storm already affected the coastal region. Central regions as far as Dhaka were experiencing incessant rains.

    According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre, the eye of the storm will cross the coast through Rangabali or Char Montaz in Patuakhali at midnight with a wind speed of 93 km/h.

    The Met Office said the entire storm system will be over the land by early Tuesday morning.

