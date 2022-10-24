Cyclone Sitrang starts crossing Bangladesh coast with 90 km/h wind speed

Cyclone Sitrang has started crossing the coast of Bangladesh between Barishal and Chattogram with a devastating wind speed of up to 90 km per hour, taking aim at millions on its path into the country.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department asked Mongla and Payra seaports to keep danger signal No. 7 hoisted on Monday evening. The warning was raised to No. 7 for Chattogram port, while it remained unchanged for Cox’s Bazar at No. 6.

Meteorologist Monwar Hossain said the coastal districts will experience storm tides and heavy rain as the storm started crossing the coast in the evening.

He described Sitrang as a “moderate” storm with a wind speed of 62-88 km/h.