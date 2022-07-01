Floods damage over 45,000 houses in Sunamganj with more under water
Sunamganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jul 2022 09:12 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2022 09:13 PM BdST
The devastating floods in northeastern Bangladesh have caused damage to at least 45,286 houses in Sunamganj.
The figure does not account for a massive number of houses and it will take another month to come up with a more accurate estimate, Deputy Commissioner Md Jahangir Hossain said.
The study did not look into damages caused to roads, bridges, culverts, livestock, crops or fisheries, the official added.
Many houses are still submerged and the extent of damage will increase once the water recedes, said Kathair Union Parishad Chairman Mufti Shamsul Islam.
The inundation caused similar devastation to the area of Abdus Salam, a former chairman of Mollapara UP.
