Adity Sarker, a doctor, dies from self-inflicted burn wounds

She had set herself on fire on Friday because of anger at her husband, according to the police.

Dr Samanta Lal Sen, the coordinator at the burn institute, said she died at 10 am.

Adity was the registrar for the neonatal unit at Mitford Hospital in Dhaka. She set herself on fire at her home on the sixth floor of a building on Hare Street on Friday afternoon, police say. She was a graduate of the 31st batch of Salimullah Medical College.

“She gave a statement to the doctors saying that she set herself on fire after having an argument with her husband,” Kabir Hossain Howladar, chief of Wari Police Station, had said on Friday.

“There was alcohol in the house, which was used as a disinfectant. She said she poured it on herself and lit it. No case has been filed over the incident.”

Adity had been sick and ‘upset’ for several days, according to her husband Manosh Mandol, an engineer. He had come home from work on Friday afternoon and was changing out of his clothes when he heard his wife’s screams from the other room.

He ran to her and found she had set herself on fire. He rushed her to the bathroom and poured water on her. He then called an ambulance on the emergency hotline and took her to the burn institute.