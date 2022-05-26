Hasina seeks overseas support for executing Delta Plan to improve lives

Addressing via video call a two-day conference on the scheme on Thursday, she said it is a means to ensure improved lives for the future generations of the country.

“Bangladesh is a delta island where 700 rivers flow through vast lowlands and wetlands. We have to build it so that the future generations can reside here peacefully. We are taking steps for that,” the prime minister said.

She pointed out that the plan’s periodic implementation will require 2.5 percent of the country’s GDP by 2025.

“So the support and participation at government and private levels from within the country and abroad is absolutely essential in all sectors from financing, knowledge, technology and experience sharing.”

Hasina mentioned the government is moving with short, mid and long-term plans keeping climate change in mind.

“We are taking up a wide-ranging plan to secure Bangladesh… to make the country sustainable, improve economically…”

She brought up Bangabandhu’s steps to properly manage resources to build the future of the people. “The Father of the Nation convinced Indira Gandhi to form a permanent joint river commission with India.”

The neighbouring countries then formed the commission with mutual benefits in mind in March 1972 during Indira Gandhi’s trip, she added.

“In 1974, Bangabandhu prepared the maritime boundary law… The United Nations enacted the law in 1982. He set off bilateral and multilateral discussions on setting maritime boundaries with neighbouring countries [at Kingston Commonwealth Summit.”

“Unfortunately, those who were in power after 1975 did not make any moves to ensure Bangladesh’s maritime boundary rights.”

Hasina went on to highlight the Awami League’s efforts to seal the 1996 Ganges Water Sharing Treaty and achieve self-sufficiency in food production in 1998.

“Today our per capita income has risen to $2,824,” she said, underscoring the government’s success in develop economically, providing electricity and internet to all while sending a satellite to space.