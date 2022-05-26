Hasina seeks overseas support for executing Delta Plan to improve lives
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 May 2022 08:34 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2022 08:34 PM BdST
Sheikh Hasina has sought support from all friendly nations and development partners to make the government’s Delta Plan-2100 a reality.
Addressing via video call a two-day conference on the scheme on Thursday, she said it is a means to ensure improved lives for the future generations of the country.
“Bangladesh is a delta island where 700 rivers flow through vast lowlands and wetlands. We have to build it so that the future generations can reside here peacefully. We are taking steps for that,” the prime minister said.
She pointed out that the plan’s periodic implementation will require 2.5 percent of the country’s GDP by 2025.
“So the support and participation at government and private levels from within the country and abroad is absolutely essential in all sectors from financing, knowledge, technology and experience sharing.”
“We are taking up a wide-ranging plan to secure Bangladesh… to make the country sustainable, improve economically…”
She brought up Bangabandhu’s steps to properly manage resources to build the future of the people. “The Father of the Nation convinced Indira Gandhi to form a permanent joint river commission with India.”
The neighbouring countries then formed the commission with mutual benefits in mind in March 1972 during Indira Gandhi’s trip, she added.
“In 1974, Bangabandhu prepared the maritime boundary law… The United Nations enacted the law in 1982. He set off bilateral and multilateral discussions on setting maritime boundaries with neighbouring countries [at Kingston Commonwealth Summit.”
“Unfortunately, those who were in power after 1975 did not make any moves to ensure Bangladesh’s maritime boundary rights.”
Hasina went on to highlight the Awami League’s efforts to seal the 1996 Ganges Water Sharing Treaty and achieve self-sufficiency in food production in 1998.
“Today our per capita income has risen to $2,824,” she said, underscoring the government’s success in develop economically, providing electricity and internet to all while sending a satellite to space.
- Bangladeshi faces deportation after 25 years in Canada
- Rival student groups clash again at DU
- CCTV surveillance for municipal polls
- 2 die in Dhaka road accidents
- 4 die in truck-Laguna collision in Sirajganj
- Condemned to death, ex-HuJI chief Mufti Hai arrested
- UNHCR chief ‘worried’ over Rohingya financing
- Jamuna’s banks hit by erosion in Sirajganj
- Hasina seeks overseas support for executing Delta Plan to improve lives
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- Ten days ahead of Hajj, Bangladesh raises travel package prices by Tk 59,000
- Student wings of BNP, Awami League clash again at Dhaka University
- EC arranges CCTV surveillance for municipal polls
- 2 die in separate Dhaka road accidents
Most Read
- Texas gunman warned online of attack minutes before rampage that killed 19 children
- Bangladesh to set uniform dollar exchange rate amid currency volatility
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- ‘Worried’ over funding, UNHCR chief Grandi urges focus on Rohingya amid Ukraine war
- Nagar Baul, Miles withdraw cases against Banglalink
- Bangladesh names its longest bridge after Padma River as it opens on Jun 25
- Student wings of BNP, Awami League clash again at Dhaka University
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- After five days of unconsciousness, RMG worker says she jumped off moving bus to escape ‘rape’
- Drunkenness, vomiting and a scuffle at UK government lockdown parties