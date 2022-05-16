Mayor Taposh wants shops shut early to ease Dhaka traffic jam
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 May 2022 06:51 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2022 06:51 PM BdST
Dhaka South Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has suggested shuttering shops early to reduce the notorious traffic jam.
He sees some more positive aspects of closing shops at 8pm.
“We’ll be able to give our families more time. Family bond will get stronger,” he said on Monday.
“We’ll do something about it,” he said, speaking at an event marking his two years in office at the Nagar Bhaban.
Taposh said the city corporation took many steps to bring discipline to Dhaka’s public transport system. It launched Dhaka Nagar Paribahan under a bus route rationalisation programme.
“People have appreciated Dhaka Nagar Paribahan because it fulfilled their expectations. The work to launch Dhaka Nagar Paribahan on another three routes is ongoing.”
More stories
- Nakano brings contempt of court charges against Imran
- 13-year-old among two gang-raped in Khulna
- Man killed for protesting auto-rickshaw driver’s beating
- Two arrested for selling illegal network equipment
- India yet to contact us on PK Halder: home minister
- Prayers for world peace on Buddha Purnima
- US police say she committed suicide. Her family disagrees
- Jashore teen chained up over 'Free Fire' addiction
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh imposes more curbs on govt officials’ foreign visits
- Nakano brings contempt of court charges against Imran for taking children out, disobeying SC order
- 13-year-old among two gang-raped in Khulna
- Jamalpur passenger killed for protesting beating of auto-rickshaw driver
- Hasina congratulates new UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed
- Food storage officer's body found with suicide note in Madaripur
Opinion
Most Read
- Exhausted, weak wild elephant prefers to stay close to humans
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- Students from two colleges in Dhaka clash, disrupting traffic
- U-turns are meant to de-clog Dhaka roads. Many believe they are doing the opposite
- Growing evidence of military disaster on the Donets River pierces pro-Russian bubble
- The extraordinary rise of PK Halder and the spectacular fall of firms he controlled
- 10 people killed and 3 wounded in shooting at Buffalo grocery store
- Wanted over scams in Bangladesh, PK Halder and associates face grilling after arrest in India
- BJP leader slapped on camera over comments against veteran politician Sharad Pawar
- TCB postpones sales of goods at subsidised prices for poor