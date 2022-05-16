Mayor Taposh wants shops shut early to ease Dhaka traffic jam

He sees some more positive aspects of closing shops at 8pm.

“We’ll be able to give our families more time. Family bond will get stronger,” he said on Monday.

“When the father will return home early after closing the shop, the son will also get home early. Now a trader keeps his business open until midnight and return home late.”

“We’ll do something about it,” he said, speaking at an event marking his two years in office at the Nagar Bhaban.

Taposh said the city corporation took many steps to bring discipline to Dhaka’s public transport system. It launched Dhaka Nagar Paribahan under a bus route rationalisation programme.

“People have appreciated Dhaka Nagar Paribahan because it fulfilled their expectations. The work to launch Dhaka Nagar Paribahan on another three routes is ongoing.”