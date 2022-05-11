Bangladesh announces three Hajj travel packages, cheapest deal to cost Tk 456,530
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 May 2022 02:26 PM BdST Updated: 11 May 2022 03:02 PM BdST
The Bangladesh government has announced three public and private package deals for this year’s Hajj pilgrimages, with significant price hikes since the last time the travel deals were offered.
The government’s package-1 plan will cost Tk 527,340, package-2 will cost Tk 462,150, while a price of Tk 456,530 has been proposed for the private Hajj package, announced State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan on Wednesday.
On Feb 24, 2020, the Cabinet approved the use of Hajj packages. However, no pilgrims were able to make the trip that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three government packages were announced at the time. Package-1 was priced at Tk 425,000, package-2 at Tk 360,000 and package-3 at Tk 315,000. The price of private packages was announced at Tk 358,000.
This year’s Hajj pilgrimages will begin on Jul 9, subject to the sighting of the moon, he said.
This year, 4,000 people will be able to make the trip through the government’s packages, while 53,585 will be able to make arrangements privately.
Details on the private package will be finalised and announced on Thursday, said Shahadat Hossain Taslim, president of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh, or HAAB.
Privately managed Hajj agencies will be able to announce multiple packages in line with the government’s package-1 and package-2, State Minister Faridul said.
- Ctg store fined Tk 50,000 for hoarding cooking oil
- Children need to play outside: PM
- Hajj deals announced, cheapest costs Tk 456,530
- Samrat gets bail in illegal wealth case
- UN hasn’t started aid work in Bhasan Char: state minister
- 92,000L of soybean oil seized in Rajshahi
- Mother leaves stove on, 2 children die in fire
- Cyclone Asani loses intensity
- Store owner fined Tk 50,000 for hoarding cooking oil in Chattogram
- Lack of physical activities affecting wellbeing of city kids, says Hasina
- Bangladesh announces Hajj packages, government's deals start at Tk 462,150
- Ex-Jubo League leader Samrat secures bail in illegal wealth case, cleared for release from jail
- UN has not started aid work for Rohingya in Bhasan Char, Bangladesh state minister says
- 92,000 litres of hoarded soybean oil seized in Rajshahi
Most Read
- Bangladesh exports continue robust run with 51% year-on-year rise in April
- 132,000 litres of hoarded soybean oil found in Rajshahi, Kushtia
- Bangladesh Bank further toughens luxury product import rules
- Cycle Asani turns severe but may skirt Bangladesh coast, say meteorologists
- Cyclone Asani loses intensity as it nears Indian coast
- Strong winds delay Cox’s Bazar flight landing by 2 hours
- Bangladesh announces three Hajj travel packages, cheapest deal to cost Tk 456,530
- A mother left her stove on and went to bathe. Her house burnt down with her two children inside
- Focus on the roads we have before building new ones, says Hasina
- Shakib out of opening Test against Sri Lanka after catching COVID