Two construction workers die in Rangamati landslide

The incident occurred at Monaipara in the upazila’s Betbunia Union early on Friday, said Kaukhali Police Station chief SS Shahidul Islam.

The victims have been identified as Md Peyar Mohammad, 50, and Sufal Barua, 38.

“A part of the hill next to the house of Sadhan Barua, an assistant teacher at Daluchari Government Primary School, had previously been cut. The workers were building a new wall adjacent to the hill when parts of it collapsed, killing the two of them on the spot,” Shahidul said.

“Law enforcers recovered their bodies after being informed of the incident by locals. The bodies of the victims were then sent to the Rangamati General Hospital for autopsy,” said Betbunia Police Outpost Inspector Bikash Sarkar.

Police will take action if the victims' family members file a written complaint about the deaths, said Shahidul.