Two construction workers die in Rangamati landslide
Rangamati Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Apr 2022 01:48 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2022 01:48 PM BdST
Two workers have died in a landslide triggered by illegal hill cutting during the construction of a house in Rangamati’s Kaukhali Upazila, according to the police.
The incident occurred at Monaipara in the upazila’s Betbunia Union early on Friday, said Kaukhali Police Station chief SS Shahidul Islam.
The victims have been identified as Md Peyar Mohammad, 50, and Sufal Barua, 38.
“A part of the hill next to the house of Sadhan Barua, an assistant teacher at Daluchari Government Primary School, had previously been cut. The workers were building a new wall adjacent to the hill when parts of it collapsed, killing the two of them on the spot,” Shahidul said.
“Law enforcers recovered their bodies after being informed of the incident by locals. The bodies of the victims were then sent to the Rangamati General Hospital for autopsy,” said Betbunia Police Outpost Inspector Bikash Sarkar.
Police will take action if the victims' family members file a written complaint about the deaths, said Shahidul.
- Man pleaded his killers to wait until Iftar. They didn’t
- Call for judicial probe into Hriday Mondal’s arrest
- Race against time to save Haor crops
- Ramna blast convict hid in guise of teacher: RAB
- 4 held over journalist's murder in Cumilla
- 27 COVID cases in a day, no deaths
- Sale of advance bus tickets begins
- Fire at Lalbagh plastics factory doused
- Gridlock feared during Eid travels as construction of Bangabandhu Bridge link road is incomplete
- Man pleaded with his killers to wait until Iftar. They didn’t
- Nirmul Committee demands judicial probe into teacher Hriday Mondal’s arrest
- Race against time to save Haor crops as fresh floods loom
- Ramna bomb attack convict Mufti Shafiqur hid in the guise of a teacher: RAB
- Journalist Mohiuddin was 'tactfully' lured to Cumilla border and killed, say police
Most Read
- Non-resident Bangladeshis now can transfer their money overseas
- Man pleaded with his killers to wait until Iftar. They didn’t
- Russia warns US to stop sending arms to Ukraine
- In traffic jam-hit Dhaka, a rush to deliver Iftar continues after online order boost in pandemic
- How big a loss to Russia is the sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser?
- 57,856 devotees from Bangladesh can travel for Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca this year
- Ramna bomb attack convict Mufti Shafiqur hid in the guise of a teacher: RAB
- Twitter counters a Musk takeover with strategy to force a negotiation
- Police constable arrested for 'sexually assaulting' child in Feni
- Russia pledges more strikes on Kyiv after missile attack, says took Mariupol plant