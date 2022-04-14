57,856 devotees from Bangladesh can travel for Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca this year
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Apr 2022 12:48 AM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2022 12:48 AM BdST
Saudi Arabia has opened the path for Muslims around the world to perform their Hajj pilgrimage this year after two years of closure due to the pandemic.
As many as 57,856 worshippers can travel to Mecca for the annual Islamic ritual this year, State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan said on Wednesday during an Iftar gathering in Jamalpur.
The ministry's spokesman Mohammad Anwar Hossain said although the matters have been set, Faridul did not reveal anything about the number of Hajj-goers who can travel when Bangladesh will strike a deal with the Saudi government or what the expenses will be for the gathering.
The Saudi government has cut down visas for Hajj-goers to 100,000 this year, a big reduction from 250,000 before the outbreak of coronavirus.
In 2020, Saudi specified 127,198 visitors eligible to visit Saudi before the pandemic, but the decision was reversed as the authorities there bolted Hajj visits for COVID-19 outbreak. The situation remained the same the following year.
Only 60,000 foreigners residing in Saudi Arabia were eligible to perform Hajj in those two years amid stringent health safety rules.
According to the Saudi government, only people under the age of 65 who completed their [COVID-19] vaccination courses will be eligible for Hajj this year. Everyone must have their COVID negative certificates on them at all times and maintain the health rules strictly.
Bangladeshi government accommodated visits of as many as 2,605 people for Hajj this year, while 51,882 are travelling through private arrangements.
Anwar said, “Registrations are automated, no one can mess with it. Those who are ahead in the queue will get their opportunities earlier.”
- Saudi allows 57,000 devotees to travel for Hajj this year
- Hasina wants multiplex in every district
- Call for quick execution of Azad murder verdict
- Railway workers call off strike
- 4 to die for Humayun Azad murder
- Workers' protests brings train services to a halt
- Hasina thanks Guterres for crisis response group invite
- Humayun Azad murder verdict is set to be out after 18 years
- 57,856 devotees from Bangladesh can travel for Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca this year
- Hasina wants multiplex in every district, cultural complexes in Upazilas
- Government urged to swiftly execute verdict on writer Humayun Azad murder by Islamists
- US keeps criticising Bangladesh on human rights issues
- Ignoring Bengali language, culture is tantamount to ignoring independence, says Hasina
- Ex-Jubo League leader Samrat denied bail in illegal wealth case, will stay in jail
Most Read
- RAB warns Eid shoppers to avoid 15 'mugging hotspots' in Dhaka
- Bangladesh railway workers call off strike on govt assurances
- Bangladesh loses New York lawsuit over 2016 central bank cyber-heist
- Bangladesh SSC, HSC exams to cover all subjects in 2023, says Dipu Moni
- Four sentenced to death in Humayun Azad murder case
- ‘What’s the point?’ brother asks as Humayun Azad murder verdict is set to be pronounced after 18 years
- Farmer offended over 4-year-old girl’s presence in Bangladesh mosque killed in clash
- Train services halted across Bangladesh amid railway workers' protests
- Man sought by police left a trail of troubling videos online
- Police beef up security at Dhaka's Ramna on ‘tips from allied countries’