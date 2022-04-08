Police say Nayek Abdul Hakim lied about passing BCS exams to become an ASP

Police are also taking action against Hakim, who has been “absent without official leave” for around a year.

Hakim was praised by police officers, among others, after he claimed the government recommended his appointment as an assistant superintendent of police following his success in the 40th Bangladesh Civil Service exams.

In interviews with many media outlets, he also claimed he had studied for graduation and then the BCS exams while working as he was promoted to Nayek from constable.

Police checked his claim and found no truth in it, said Faruque Hossain, a spokesman for Dhaka Metropolitan Police. There is no evidence that Hakim took the exams either.

Hakim was at DMP one year ago and received a transfer letter after he was sent to Dhaka Range, but did not join his new workplace, said Faruque.

DMP will form a committee to investigate the issue within two days.

Faruque believes Hakim has “some mental problems”.

bdnews24.com tried to contact Hakim but his mobile phone was unreachable.

