Seven sailors missing after lighter ship sinks off Chattogram port

The ship, belonging to Abul Khair Group, capsized around 3 pm on Friday, according to Chattogram Port's Secretary Md Omar Faruk.

A search and rescue mission is currently underway, according to the port authorities.

"There were 13 sailors and crew on board, six of whom have been rescued. The Coast Guard and our own pilot boat are conducting the rescue operation. Seven sailors are still missing," said Omar.

Witnesses say that the ship, 'MV Titu-14', sank after a collision with another lighter vessel. However, port officials have not been able to verify those claims.

The ship was preparing to depart for its destination after loading cement clinker at the port's outer anchorage, according to Omar.