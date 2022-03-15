10 people, 1 institution to receive Independence Awards
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Mar 2022 01:24 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2022 02:02 PM BdST
In recognition of their notable and meritorious contributions at the national level, Bangladesh is presenting 10 individuals – including Liberation War organiser Ilias Ahmed Chowdhury, martyred Bir Bikrom Colonel Khondkar Nazmul Huda, and Dr Kanak Kanti Barua – and an institution with the Swadhinata Padak, or Independence Award.
The Cabinet Division announced the recipients of Bangladesh’s highest civilian honour on Tuesday.
Alongside Ilias Ahmed Chowdhury and Colonel Khondkar Nazmul Huda, Abdul Jalil, Siraj Uddin Ahmed, Md Sohiuddin Biswas and Sirajul Haque will also receive the prize for their contributions to the Liberation War and Bangladesh’s independence.
Dr Kanak Kanti Barua and Dr Md Kamrul Islam are being recognised for their contributions to medicine.
Md Amir Hamza will receive the award for his achievements in literature, while Syed Mainul Hossain will be recognised for his work in architecture.
lias Ahmed Chowdhury, Colonel Khondkar Nazmul Huda, Md Sohiuddin Biswas, Sirajul Haque, Md Amir Hamza and Syed Mainul Hossain were among the posthumous awardees.
The Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute is also receiving the award.
Bangladesh has been honouring individuals and institutions with the award every year ahead of Independence Day on Mar 26 since 1977.
The awardees receive a gold medal, a replica of the award and a certificate. The award money was raised from Tk 300,000 to Tk 500,000 in 2020.
