Actor Riaz’s father-in-law shoots himself dead on Facebook live

Police said the man died by suicide at his home in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi around 9:45pm on Wednesday.

The followers of Mohsin on Facebook who watched the incident informed the law enforcement via the 999 national helpline. Police later recovered the body from the flat on the fourth floor of house No. 25 on road No. 7 in the area.

Mohsin lived in the flat alone. His wife and son are in Australia.

Ikram said Mohsin left a suicide note in which he detailed the reasons behind his decision to take his own life.

“He was suffering from cancer. He wrote that he had done some business, but was gravely hit by losses.”

Mohsin also spoke about his painful experience in the video. He said people took Tk 52 million from him on several occasions when he was doing business, but never returned the money.

“Only those who live alone know the pain of living alone. I don’t have any emotion for people now. I’ve been betrayed.”

The Criminal Investigation Department’s forensic team was collecting evidence from the scene.

The body would be sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.