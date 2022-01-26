Inu accuses some vice-chancellors of stirring up anger among students against government

“Nonsensical remarks and inappropriate behaviours by the vice-chancellors of public universities are deplorable,” Inu said during a parliament session on Wednesday.

“It seems some of them are on a mission to create a conflict between students and the government. It’s sad. The government should look into the matter.”

The remarks came amid a campaign by the students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology for the resignation of Vice Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed.

Students began protests to demand the resignation of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall provost Zafrin Ahmed Liza after she allegedly ‘misbehaved’ with a student.

Though she was eventually removed, students have continued their campaign to press for the resignation of Farid Uddin Ahmed after police used batons and tear shells to break up a protest.