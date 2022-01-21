Three of a family die as bus rams autorickshaw in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2022 10:21 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2022 10:41 AM BdST
Three people of the same family have died after a bus rammed into an autorickshaw in Dhaka's Matuail.
The dead have been identified as Abdur Rahman, 65, his daughter Sharmin Akter, 38, and son-in-law Reazul Islam, 45. The accident also injured the couple’s 11-year-old child, Misti, and the driver of the autorickshaw.
Three victims were declared dead by a doctor at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 8 am on Friday, according to Md Bachchu Mia, the chief of the hospital's police outpost.
A Dhaka-bound bus operated by Saintmartin Paribahan hit the autorickshaw when the three-wheeler was crossing a road in front of the Institute of Child and Mother Health, according to Jatrabari Police Station chief Md Mazharul Islam.
Police say they are trying to arrest the driver who has escaped with the bus after the accident.
- Bus rams autorickshaw, leaving 3 dead in Dhaka
- Man pushed off bus, dies
- Chinese man apologised after throwing money: police
- No more abuse of power of attorney: minister
- Daily count: 10,888 virus cases, highest in 23 weeks
- 15,229 pass 43rd BCS prelims
- ‘Good relations’ needed for work environment: army chief
- Govt moves to declare dead fishermen missing in sea
- Three of a family die as bus rams autorickshaw in Dhaka
- Man dies after being pushed off bus by ‘conductor’ in Dhaka
- Chinese man ‘apologised’ after throwing money at traffic policemen in Dhaka
- Govt to stop random use of power of attorney for land owners
- 15,229 candidates pass 43rd BCS preliminary exams
- Bangladesh virus cases soar by 10,888 in a day, highest in 23 weeks
Most Read
- Bangladesh arrests Turkish national in credit card cloning scam
- Bangladesh virus cases soar by 10,888 in a day, highest in 23 weeks
- Bangladesh tea production heats up to a historic high in 2021
- Bangladesh receives first shipment of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines
- Bangladesh Bank sets minimum wage of bank employees
- Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mustafizur make ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year
- Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, wife hospitalised after testing positive for COVID
- Shimu’s husband thought he got away with murder. But his plan was undone by a spool of thread
- Man dies after being pushed off bus by ‘conductor’ in Dhaka
- Army chief stresses importance of ‘good relations’ for positive work environment