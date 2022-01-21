Home > Bangladesh

Three of a family die as bus rams autorickshaw in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Jan 2022 10:21 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2022 10:41 AM BdST

Three people of the same family have died after a bus rammed into an autorickshaw in Dhaka's Matuail.

The dead have been identified as Abdur Rahman, 65, his daughter Sharmin Akter, 38, and son-in-law Reazul Islam, 45. The accident also injured the couple’s 11-year-old child, Misti, and the driver of the autorickshaw.

Three victims were declared dead by a doctor at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 8 am on Friday, according to Md Bachchu Mia, the chief of the hospital's police outpost.

A Dhaka-bound bus operated by Saintmartin Paribahan hit the autorickshaw when the three-wheeler was crossing a road in front of the Institute of Child and Mother Health, according to Jatrabari Police Station chief Md Mazharul Islam.

Police say they are trying to arrest the driver who has escaped with the bus after the accident.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories