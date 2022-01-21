Three of a family die as bus rams autorickshaw in Dhaka

The dead have been identified as Abdur Rahman, 65, his daughter Sharmin Akter, 38, and son-in-law Reazul Islam, 45. The accident also injured the couple’s 11-year-old child, Misti, and the driver of the autorickshaw.

Three victims were declared dead by a doctor at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 8 am on Friday, according to Md Bachchu Mia, the chief of the hospital's police outpost.

A Dhaka-bound bus operated by Saintmartin Paribahan hit the autorickshaw when the three-wheeler was crossing a road in front of the Institute of Child and Mother Health, according to Jatrabari Police Station chief Md Mazharul Islam.

Police say they are trying to arrest the driver who has escaped with the bus after the accident.