Hasina leaves for six-day trip to the Maldives

Hasina boarded a special Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane that took off at noon on Wednesday from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, her press aide Ihsanul Karim said

Upon her arrival at the Maldives capital of Malé around 3 pm local time, Hasina will be welcomed by the Maldives state minister for foreign affairs.

During the trip, she is likely to sign two contracts and two memoranda of understanding or MoUs.

The proposed contracts involve avoiding double taxation and prisoner swapping, while the MoUs include the renewal of the exchange of health services and medical science and cooperation in the development of youth and sports.

Apart from these, the contract for recruiting specialist doctors is also likely to be renewed.

Bangladesh will present a gift of 13 military transports to the Maldives as a gesture of friendship between the South Asian nations.

Solih will officially welcome Hasina on Dec 23 with a guard of honour. They will hold a bilateral meeting at the president’s palace.

Following the meeting, the leaders of the countries will deliver a joint statement, including the decisions taken in the meeting.

Hasina will pay courtesy visits to Maldives Vice President Faisal Naseem, Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed and Chief Justice Ahmed Mutasim Adnan as well.

She will address the Maldives parliament on the afternoon of Dec 23 before attending a state banquet in the evening, arranged by the first lady of the country.

Hasina will virtually join a reception ceremony by Bangladeshi expatriates in Malé on Dec 24.

She will return to Dhaka on Dec 27.