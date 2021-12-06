Rain falls as Cyclone Jawad weakens
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Dec 2021 12:37 PM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2021 12:37 PM BdST
Cyclone Jawad has weakened into a depression before hitting near the coast of Bangladesh.
Despite the storm diminishing in intensity, it has led to rain in Dhaka and other parts of the country on Monday.
A number of roads in the country have been flooded after rain began to fall on Sunday. Commuters have struggled because of the few vehicles on the road.
The rain could continue throughout Monday, according to a forecast from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
In the past 24 hours to Monday, the weather office recorded 24 millimetres of rain in Dhaka. The Faridpur district recorded the highest rainfall, 76 mm, while Jashore recorded 68 mm.
Meteorologist Dr Abul Kalam Mallik said the depression, currently in the northern and mid-western region of the Bay of Bengal, has further weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area.
“It will weaken further after showers that cover a large area,” he said.
However, Local Cautionary Signal No 3 remains effective in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra ports due to the prevalence of strong winds.
Meteorologist Mallik said rainfall will continue in some parts of the country, but it will be sunny in most parts of the country, as per the forecast.
Medium to heavy showers can prevail in different parts of Rangpur, Rajshahi and Sylhet on Tuesday, the forecast said.
Temperatures in the country will fall eventually once the rain clears, starting with the north-eastern part, heralding the coming winter.
- Bangabandhu believed in peace through fairness: Saima Wazed
- Stop spending on arms race: Hasina
- Students hold symbolic ‘funeral march’ in Dhaka
- Two ‘pirates’ die in Bhola ‘shootout’
- Student discount on bus fares in all metropolitan areas
- Man dies in wedding party clash at Rohingya camp
- Pursue global solutions: Ban Ki-moon
- Inequity, injustice are real threats to peace: Hamid
- ACC sends 43 names to High Court for ‘laundering money’
- Bangabandhu believed in peace through fairness, justice and equality: Saima Wazed
- Hasina urges global leaders to stop spending on arms race as she calls for efforts to sustain peace
- Students hold symbolic ‘funeral march’ for road safety in Dhaka
- Two ‘pirates’ die in ‘shootout’ with RAB in Bhola
- Bus owners accept 50% student discount in all metropolitan areas
Most Read
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- Not just another dealer: Bangla Cars, a homegrown brand, sets its ambition high
- Bangladesh raises warning signal 2 as Cyclone Jawad brews over Bay
- ACC sends 43 names to High Court for ‘laundering money’
- LPG cost in Dhaka is a far cry from monthly readjustment goal to ensure fair price
- Bangladesh counts 6 more deaths from COVID, taking toll past 28,000
- Violence escalates in India's northeast after forces mistakenly fire on civilians
- Hasina spurs the youth on self-employment, entrepreneurship
- Omicron is here. Should you cancel your trip?
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare