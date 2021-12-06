Rain falls as Cyclone Jawad weakens

Despite the storm diminishing in intensity, it has led to rain in Dhaka and other parts of the country on Monday.

A number of roads in the country have been flooded after rain began to fall on Sunday. Commuters have struggled because of the few vehicles on the road.

The rain could continue throughout Monday, according to a forecast from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

In the past 24 hours to Monday, the weather office recorded 24 millimetres of rain in Dhaka. The Faridpur district recorded the highest rainfall, 76 mm, while Jashore recorded 68 mm.

Meteorologist Dr Abul Kalam Mallik said the depression, currently in the northern and mid-western region of the Bay of Bengal, has further weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area.

“It will weaken further after showers that cover a large area,” he said.

However, Local Cautionary Signal No 3 remains effective in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra ports due to the prevalence of strong winds.

Meteorologist Mallik said rainfall will continue in some parts of the country, but it will be sunny in most parts of the country, as per the forecast.

Medium to heavy showers can prevail in different parts of Rangpur, Rajshahi and Sylhet on Tuesday, the forecast said.

Temperatures in the country will fall eventually once the rain clears, starting with the north-eastern part, heralding the coming winter.