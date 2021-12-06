James, Miles demand Tk 100m from Banglalink in copyright cases
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Dec 2021 11:25 PM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2021 11:25 PM BdST
Singer Faruq Mahfuz Anam James, and Manam Ahmed and Hamin Ahmed of band Miles will withdraw two cases against Banglalink on charges of copyright breach if the mobile telecom operator agrees to pay them Tk 100 million in total, according to a lawyer.
Banglalink CEO Erik Aas, Chief Compliance Officer M Nurul Alam, Chief Corporate Regulatory Officer Taimur Rahman, and Head of Value Added Service Anik Dhar appeared in court on Monday, seeking permanent bail.
Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes granted them permanent bail and set Jan 5, 2022 for the next hearing, said state counsel Tapas Paul.
Negotiations for a settlement between the musicians and the company were ongoing, said Baharul Islam, a lawyer for the Banglalink officials. James have demanded Tk 50 million while Manam and Hamin also demanded the same amount for the settlement, according to Baharul.
James, Manam and Hamin sued the Banglalink officials on Nov 10, accusing the mobile phone operator of earning tens of millions of takas by using their songs without their permission. It caused them financial loss, according to the charges.
