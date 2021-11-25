UN adopts resolution on Bangladesh’s graduation from LDC
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Nov 2021 10:11 AM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2021 10:11 AM BdST
The United Nations General Assembly has adopted the resolution on Graduation of Bangladesh from the LDC category.
With the adoption of this resolution at the 40th plenary meeting of 76th UN General Assembly, Bangladesh completes all the procedures to graduate from the LDC category.
Besides Bangladesh, Lao People’s Democratic Republic and Nepal are graduating from the least developed country category.
This is a landmark achievement in Bangladesh’s development journey, which coincides with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence and the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations said in a statement.
Ambassador Rabab Fatima, permanent representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, thanked all the Member States, especially the development partners, for their support to reach consensus for the adoption of this resolution.
“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina envisioned to transform Bangladesh into a middle-income country by 2021 and a developed country by 2041. She has led us from the front in this exciting journey despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.
Stressing that the graduation of an LDC is not only a success of the country itself but also a testimony of the strength of multilateral partnership led by the UN, she said, “graduation should not be a punishment; it should be a reward.”
Fatima highlighted the importance of ensuring an incentives-based international support structure to graduating and graduated LDCs. She also called for a tailored and clearly laid down roadmaps to address every aspect of graduation challenge, namely, post-graduation international support measures, smooth transition, Financing for SDGs implementation etc.
She said that the upcoming 5th United Nations Conference on the LDCs (LDC5) to be held in Doha, Qatar provides the development partners with a good opportunity to come up with a transformative programme of action for the LDCs for the next decade.
“The Draft Doha Programme of Action (DPOA) identified graduation as one of its priority areas. It has set a target to enable 15 additional LDCs to meet the criteria for graduation by 2031. The success of this ambitious target will largely depend on enhanced support and solidarity from the development partners.”
Ambassador Rabab Fatima and Ambassador Robert Rae of Canada are co-chairing the preparatory process of the LDC5 conference.
- UN adopts resolution on Bangladesh’s graduation from LDC
- Bus driver, helper sent to jail for ‘rape threat’
- Be tolerant of political differences: Hamid
- DSCC truck kills Notre Dame student
- Helena Jahangir gets bail in digital security case
- Garment workers block Mirpur road
- Ex-BNP MP to die for 1971 war crimes
- 21 named in Cumilla councillor murder case
- Hasina vows to use power in service of the people
- Bus driver, assistant sent to jail for threatening student with 'rape'
- President Hamid urges political parties to be tolerant
- Notre Dame student dies after being hit by DSCC garbage truck
- Helena Jahangir gets bail in digital security case; no bar to her release
- Garment workers block Mirpur road to demand pay hike
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s GDP stands at $411bn after base year revision
- Bangladesh signs $2.6bn deal with Japan for underground train, Matarbari power plant
- BNP brushes aside ‘rumours’ about ailing Khaleda
- Tribunal sentences former BNP MP Abdul Momin Talukder to death for 1971 war crimes
- Bangladesh defers Dhaka airport runway repair to March 2022
- Bangladesh logs 3 virus deaths, 312 cases in a day
- Garment workers block Mirpur road to demand pay hike
- High Court puts freeze on govt order to install TV set-top box by Nov 30
- Bangladesh’s Globe Biotech gets nod to test homegrown COVID vaccine on 64 adults
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group