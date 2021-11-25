Bangladesh parliament passes special motion marking 50 years of independence

MPs thumped their desks to celebrate the passage of the motion after Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury put it to vote following discussions for over 10 hours on Thursday.

Hasina placed the motion under section 147 of the Rules of Procedure on Wednesday after President Abdul Hamid delivered a commemorative speech, urging political parties to be tolerant of different opinions to ensure that Bangladesh becomes a prosperous country as envisioned by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In the two days, 59 ruling and opposition MPs discussed the achievements of Bangladesh in 50 years of independence, the struggle for freedom and Bangabandhu’s role in the nation’s liberation.

Some opposition MPs also criticised the government for various reasons. Some of them called for national unity.

This is the first time the leader of parliament placed a motion, generally tabled by chief whip or senior MPs.

The government took a series of programmes to mark the golden jubilee of independence, which came amid Mujib Year, the yearlong celebrations of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary. As the Mujib Year programmes were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities extended it to the 50th Victory Day, Dec 16, 2021.

The motion states: “Parliament is of the view that the celebration of the golden jubilee on the 50th anniversary of the great independence of Bangladesh in 2021 is a glorious chapter in the national life of Bengalis. Bangladesh is moving forward at an irresistible pace. Bangladesh today is a 'development wonder' in the whole world.”

It mentioned the significant events, through which the nation achieved independence under Bangabandhu’s leadership. They include the 1952 Language Movement, the Six-Point Programme of 1966, the mass uprising of 1969, the genocide conducted by the Pakistani military on Mar 25, 1971 and the declaration of independence by Bangabandhu in the early hours of Mar 26.

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan in the Liberation War and the Pakistani military surrendered on Dec 16, 1971.

The motion remembers Bangabandhu, the three million martyrs of the war, two million women who were sexually assaulted by the Pakistani military, the four national leaders -- Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, M Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman.

Speaking in parliament while she was placing the motion, Hasina underscored the socio-economic progress made by Bangladesh in the last decade and reiterated her government's commitment to working in the interest of the people.

"We did not assume power with the sole objective of wielding it. Power means having the opportunity to serve the people, to have the opportunity to work for the people and to change the destiny of the people,” she said.

The government's policies have transformed Bangladesh into the "fastest-growing

economy" in South Asia, according to the Awami League chief.

"We are keeping our economy afloat [amid the pandemic] by providing incentive packages. We are encouraging farmers by providing all kinds of subsidies so that our crop production can continue and we can avoid a food crisis.”

"Despite hundreds of obstacles, Bangladesh is moving forward today. We have to go even further and I have prepared the framework for that."