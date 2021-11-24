Notre Dame student dies after being hit by DSCC garbage truck
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Nov 2021 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2021 04:22 PM BdST
Nayeem Hasan, a second-year student of Notre Dame College, has been killed by a garbage truck operated by the Dhaka South City Corporation in the capital’s Gulistan.
The 17-year-old was hit by the truck in front of the Gulistan Hall market around 11:45 am on Wednesday.
Nayeem’s peers and several pedestrians immediately took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, said Md Bachchu Mia, chief of the DMCH Police Outpost.
The twelfth grader was living with his family in Kamrangirchar’s Jhaolahati. He was the youngest member of the family.
“My son said goodbye to me while heading to the college, now he has left the world,” said Nayeem’s father Shah Alam, a book trader in Nilkhet. He broke down in tears after seeing Nayeem’s body at the hospital.
“The garbage truck rammed Nayeem while he was crossing the road,” Paltan Police Station OC Md Salauddin said.
Law enforcers detained the driver and seized the vehicle after the incident.
