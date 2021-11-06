RAB raids Gulshan's Capital Recreation Club over 'illegal liquor stock'
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Nov 2021 12:35 PM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2021 12:35 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion is conducting a raid on The Capital Recreation Club in Dhaka’s Gulshan.
The raid was prompted by allegations that the club authorities had been stockpiling liquor illegally, according to RAB-1 Commander Lt Col Abdullah Al-Momen.
The elite police unit swooped on the club at midnight on Friday and the search continued until Saturday morning.
More than 100 bottles of foreign liquor and 300 cans of beer have been recovered by the law enforcers so far.
Bottles were illicitly kept in a hidden cell under the carpet of the club’s hall, he said. The RAB also found bottles stowed away on the ceiling of a toilet and a few other spots.
Further details will be disclosed at the end of the operation, said Al-Momen.
