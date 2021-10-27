Hasina calls on army to stand ready to make any sacrifice for the nation

Hasina was virtually addressing a ceremony arranged on Wednesday to hand over the national flag to the Mujib and Rowshan Ara regiments while passing the national flag to 10 units of the army.

“Besides preserving the sovereignty of the country, the Bangladesh Army is playing a crucial role in combating natural and man-made disasters while contributing to our socio-economic and infrastructural development,” she said.

“Army personnel played a leading role in preventing the spread of the coronavirus through Operation COVID Shield. They brought honour and dignity to Bangladesh, illuminating the country's image to the outside world through establishing peace and acts of sacrifice, fidelity and professionalism in different foreign missions.”

The prime minister highlighted the compassion with which the army personnel perform their duties, to the "surprise" of many. “I believe, while safeguarding the sovereignty of Bangladesh, the army will remain ever prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice whenever the country needs it.”

“You have received the flag today. It has been handed over to you. I congratulate you on this rare honour. It is your duty to defend the dignity of the flag.”

The Awami League chief also highlighted the steps taken by her government to develop the army by equipping them with modern weapons and technologies at the ceremony.